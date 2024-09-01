AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden says body of Israeli-American hostage among six recovered in Gaza

AFP Published 01 Sep, 2024 07:52pm
Jonathan Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, attend a demonstration by the families of the hostages taken captive in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attacks by Palestinian fighters calling for the hostages’ release, near Kibbutz Nirim in southern Israel by the border with Gaza on August 29, 2024. Photo: AFP
Jonathan Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, attend a demonstration by the families of the hostages taken captive in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attacks by Palestinian fighters calling for the hostages’ release, near Kibbutz Nirim in southern Israel by the border with Gaza on August 29, 2024. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Saturday that the body of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin was among six recovered in Gaza by Israeli forces.

“Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas,” Biden said in a statement.

“We have now confirmed that one of the hostages… was an American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin,” the president said, calling his death “as tragic as it is reprehensible.”

The 23-year-old was among 251 hostages seized during the October 7 attack on southern Israel by Palestinian fighters.

Around 100 hostages remain in captivity, dozens of whom the Israeli military says are dead.

“Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes,” Biden vowed.

“And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages,” he added.

The parents of Goldberg-Polin, who was abducted from the Supernova music festival, addressed delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic standard-bearer in the November election, pledged in a statement that Goldberg-Polin’s family “are not alone… as they mourn this terrible loss.”

“Hamas is an evil terrorist organization,” said Harris. “With these murders, Hamas has even more American blood on its hands.”

“The threat Hamas poses… must be eliminated and Hamas cannot control Gaza,” she said, adding that “the Palestinian people too have suffered under Hamas’ rule for nearly two decades.”

On Thursday, Goldberg-Polin’s parents joined other relatives of hostages rallying near the Gaza border.

“Hersh! It’s Mom… I love you, stay strong, survive,” Rachel Goldberg-Polin shouted into a microphone.

Her son had hidden in a bomb shelter with other people on October 7 but it was surrounded by gunmen, who attacked it with grenades.

A Hamas video from the day showed him being loaded onto a pick-up truck with a mangled left arm.

He appeared in a proof-of-life video released by Hamas on April 24 in which he said the captives were living “in hell”. His left arm had been amputated below the elbow.

Hamas’s October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,199 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 40,691 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry. The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.

Joe Biden Gaza Strip Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war Israel and Hamas Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Israeli airstrike Gaza city of Rafah

Comments

200 characters

Biden says body of Israeli-American hostage among six recovered in Gaza

UN begins polio vaccination in Gaza, as Israeli aggression continues

President, PM pay tribute to Syed Ali Geelani on his 3rd death anniversary

Iran probe finds Raisi helicopter crash caused by weather

Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut prospects

Israel recovers hostage bodies from Gaza tunnel as West Bank violence rages

Health ministry in Gaza says death toll at 40,738

Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia says

Kamala Harris calls Trump cemetery visit disrespectful ‘political stunt’

Ton-up Das helps Bangladesh thwart Pakistan in second Test

Owners of some IPPs summoned as probe continues

Read more stories