AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia says

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2024 10:35am
File Photo
File Photo

Ukraine launched sustained drone attacks targeting power and refinery plants in the neighbouring Moscow and Tver regions, Russian officials and media reported on Sunday, with tens of drones destroyed also across other parts of the country.

The Baza Telegram news channel, which is close to Russia’s security services, said loud blasts were heard near the Konakovo Power Station in the Tver region, one of the largest energy producers in central Russia.

Tver Governor Igor Rudenya said five drones were destroyed over his region northwest of the capital. He did not mention possible damage.

A Ukraine-launched drone was destroyed near the Moscow Oil Refinery, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

There was no damage or threat to the refinery’s production process, he said.

The refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, is in southeastern Moscow, according to information on Gazprom Neft’s website.

Ukraine also attempted to strike the Kashira Power Plant in the Moscow region with three drones, Mikhail Shuvalov, head of the Kashira city district said on Telegram.

Wind, rain make search for missing Russian helicopter with 22 aboard difficult, officials says

There was no fire, damage or casualties as a result of the attack, he said.

“Electricity is being supplied without problems,” Shuvalov posted on the Telegram messaging app. At least nine drones were destroyed in Moscow and in the surrounding region, Sobyanin posted on Telegram.

Some 26 Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the border region of Bryansk in Russia’s southwest, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said on Telegram.

More than 10 drones were destroyed over the Voronezh region and several were downed over Kursk, Lipetsk, Ryazan and Tula regions, governors of the regions said in posts on Telegram.

There were no injuries or damage as a result of any of the attacks, according to preliminary information.

Russia rarely discloses the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukraine’s air attacks. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv is pressing the United States for permission to use allied-supplied weapons to strike deep inside Russia.

the domestic drone industry growing rapidly, Kyiv has been stepping up its attacks on Russia, striking energy, military and transport infrastructure - sectors vital to Moscow’s war efforts.

Kyiv says, however, that it needs to be allowed to use more powerful Western-supplied weapons to inflict greater damage inside Russia and impair Moscow’s abilities to continue its attacks on Ukraine, which it invaded in February 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s senior officials were in Washington last week, appealing to the United States for what Zelenskiy called, “capabilities to truly and fully” protect the country.

Russia Ukraine KYIV Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine military Ukraine Air Force Ukraine launched drones Gazprom Neft

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia says

President, PM pay tribute to Syed Ali Geelani on his 3rd death anniversary

Pakistan seeks trade, not loans, from China and KSA: Ahsan

Revenue collection: FBR evaluating commissioner-wise performance

West Bank city ‘cut off from the world’

LPG price hiked by Rs7/kg

POL products’ prices reduced

‘Asna’ still poses threat to Balochistan coastal belt

OCAC opposes Ogra decisions to permit additional HSD imports

Minister highlights criticality of Gwadar port

Read more stories