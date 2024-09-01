AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Beaten but not broken, Briton Evans leaves US Open with new resolve

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2024 09:59am

NEW YORK: Briton Dan Evans walked in to the US Open with no expectations but left with his faith restored in his ability to play, after his hard-fought run ended 6-3 6-7(4) 6-0 6-0 to Australian Alex de Minaur in the third round.

Evans, once the British number one, came in ranked a dismal 184th but captivated fans as he survived the longest-ever US Open match with a five hour and 35 minutes opening-round upset over 23rd seed Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.

The victory left him with little in the tank, but he overcame Argentine Mario Navone in straight sets in the second round and gave it his all for Saturday’s match against the 10th seed.

“Not that I fell out of love with tennis, but it’s just given me a glimpse that I’m still pretty good and it’s a nice feeling walking off,” he said.

“It’s been an amazing sort of week. I come to America with no expectations and a lot of doubt, and I left with a lot of, you know, clarity that I can still do it at the higher level.”

Evans was seen wringing droplets of sweat out of his shirt by the back wall of the court early in Saturday’s third set and took a medical timeout to receive treatment from the physio for a hip issue after going down 3-0.

Evans was barely able to put up a fight as De Minaur held his serve in the next game but saw it through to the end as the Australian, who has fought through injury issues of his own in New York, had clear control from there.

“It will be fine after a few days’ rest,” he said of the hip issue. “Few beers will help it as well.”

Daniil Medvedev beats Marozsan to reach US Open third round

The match brought an unfamiliar feeling as the 34-year-old found himself on the right side of New York’s fickle crowd, and the fans at Louis Armstrong willed him on despite his obvious distress.

“It’s probably the first time I’ve probably looked around and saw people, you know, smiling and shouting and hollering at me,” he told reporters.

“All three matches have been great. I lost tonight but, you know, I leave with great tennis in my legs.”

US Open Alex de Minaur US Open tennis championships Dan Evans

Comments

200 characters

Beaten but not broken, Briton Evans leaves US Open with new resolve

President, PM pay tribute to Syed Ali Geelani on his 3rd death anniversary

Pakistan seeks trade, not loans, from China and KSA: Ahsan

Revenue collection: FBR evaluating commissioner-wise performance

West Bank city ‘cut off from the world’

LPG price hiked by Rs7/kg

POL products’ prices reduced

Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia says

‘Asna’ still poses threat to Balochistan coastal belt

OCAC opposes Ogra decisions to permit additional HSD imports

Minister highlights criticality of Gwadar port

Read more stories