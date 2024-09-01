AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UNICEF launches tenders for mpox vaccines

AFP Published 01 Sep, 2024 02:42am

GENEVA: UNICEF said Saturday that it has launched an emergency tender for mpox vaccines to help countries hardest hit by the recent outbreak of the disease.

“The emergency tender is designed to secure immediate access to available mpox vaccines as well as to expand production,” UNICEF said in a statement issued along with the World Health Organization, the Gavi vaccine alliance and Africa CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention).

“Depending on demand, production capacity of manufacturers and funding, agreements for up to 12 million doses through 2025 can be put in place,” it said.

New mpox strain is changing fast; African scientists are ‘working blindly’ to respond

Under the emergency tender, UNICEF plans to set up conditional supply agreements with vaccine manufacturers.

This “will enable UNICEF to purchase and ship vaccines without delay once countries and partners have secured financing, confirmed demand and readiness, and the regulatory requirements for accepting the vaccines are in place”.

The WHO declared an international emergency over mpox on August 14, concerned by the surge in cases of the new Clade 1b strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo that spread to nearby countries.

More than 18,000 suspected cases of mpox have been reported in the DRC so far this year, with 629 deaths.

WHO UNICEF mpox vaccines

Comments

200 characters

UNICEF launches tenders for mpox vaccines

Pakistan seeks trade, not loans, from China and KSA: Ahsan

Revenue collection: FBR evaluating commissioner-wise performance

West Bank city ‘cut off from the world’

LPG price hiked by Rs7/kg

POL products’ prices reduced

‘Asna’ still poses threat to Balochistan coastal belt

OCAC opposes Ogra decisions to permit additional HSD imports

Minister highlights criticality of Gwadar port

Punjab govt’s debt soars

ECP to consider Islamabad LG polls matter next week

Read more stories