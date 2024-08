RAWALPINDI: At least 37 terrorists have been killed and 14 others wounded in the ongoing Intelligence-Based Operations of Pakistan Army in the Tirah area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Saturday. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the security forces have been conducting extensive Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in the Tirah area of Khyber on the reported presence of terrorists since August 20.