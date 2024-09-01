AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-01

Lesco arrests 122,000 accused in anti-power theft campaign

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2024 02:46am

LAHORE: In a bid to curb the rampant power theft in the region, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has launched a successful anti-power theft campaign, resulting in the arrest of over 122,000 accused individuals in just 335 days.

According to statistics released by LESCO, the campaign has seen a total of 104,584 cases registered against power thieves, with 37,931 individuals taken into custody. The total amount of stolen electricity has been valued at a staggering Rs.4.8 billion, with 13,384,169 units of electricity pilfered.

LESCO Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Hayder has hailed the campaign as a major success, vowing to continue the operation until power theft is completely eradicated from the region. “The crackdown on power theft will continue unabated,” Engineer Hayder said. “We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to bring those responsible to justice and ensure that electricity is no longer stolen with impunity.”

The campaign has been widely praised by residents and business owners in the region, who have long suffered due to the financial burden of power theft. LESCO’s efforts are seen as a major step towards curbing the menace of power theft, which has plagued the region for years. With the campaign showing no signs of slowing down, it remains to be seen how many more accused will be brought to justice in the coming days.

Lesco Engineer Shahid Hayder

Comments

200 characters

Lesco arrests 122,000 accused in anti-power theft campaign

Pakistan seeks trade, not loans, from China and KSA: Ahsan

Revenue collection: FBR evaluating commissioner-wise performance

West Bank city ‘cut off from the world’

LPG price hiked by Rs7/kg

POL products’ prices reduced

‘Asna’ still poses threat to Balochistan coastal belt

OCAC opposes Ogra decisions to permit additional HSD imports

Minister highlights criticality of Gwadar port

Punjab govt’s debt soars

ECP to consider Islamabad LG polls matter next week

Read more stories