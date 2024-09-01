Lesco arrests 122,000 accused in anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE: In a bid to curb the rampant power theft in the region, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has launched a successful anti-power theft campaign, resulting in the arrest of over 122,000 accused individuals in just 335 days.

According to statistics released by LESCO, the campaign has seen a total of 104,584 cases registered against power thieves, with 37,931 individuals taken into custody. The total amount of stolen electricity has been valued at a staggering Rs.4.8 billion, with 13,384,169 units of electricity pilfered.

LESCO Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Hayder has hailed the campaign as a major success, vowing to continue the operation until power theft is completely eradicated from the region. “The crackdown on power theft will continue unabated,” Engineer Hayder said. “We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to bring those responsible to justice and ensure that electricity is no longer stolen with impunity.”

The campaign has been widely praised by residents and business owners in the region, who have long suffered due to the financial burden of power theft. LESCO’s efforts are seen as a major step towards curbing the menace of power theft, which has plagued the region for years. With the campaign showing no signs of slowing down, it remains to be seen how many more accused will be brought to justice in the coming days.