Pakistan Print 2024-09-01

Capital City witnesses bank robbery in Shehzad Town worth Rs30m

Fazal Sher Published 01 Sep, 2024 02:46am

ISLAMABAD: Robbers, burglars and thieves went on a looting spree in the heavily-guarded capital depriving people of cash, motorcycles, cars, mobile phones and other valuables worth millions of rupees during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 41 cases of robbery, 17 cases of street crimes including snatching of cash and mobile phones at gunpoint, 105 cases of carjacking and two cases of murder in the same period.

The 105 vehicles were stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations included 13 cars and 92 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Khanna, Industrial Area, Koral, Karachi Company, Margalla, Aabpara, and Sumbal police stations.

In the same period, city witnessed a major bank robbery in Shehzad Town, involving a robbery worth Rs30 million. Armed robbers attacked the bank during daylight, resulting in the death of one security guard and severe injuries to another.

However, police the next claimed that they have arrested four dacoits involved in the bank robbery. Police teams have also recovered looted cash worth Rs19.7 million, two vehicles and weapons with ammunition used in the crime from their possession, they claimed.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 10 vehicles including nine motorbikes from the limits of Industrial Area police station, nine motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station, eight motorbikes and one car from the limits of Margalla police station, six motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Khanna police station as well as another seven motorbikes and one car stolen from the limits of Koral station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched cash and mobile phone from two persons, robbers struck at seven different places and auto thieves stole eight vehicles from the limits of Khanna police station, another 10 cases of carjacking, four cases of robbery and one case each of street crime and murder were reported to Industrial Area police station, armed persons snatched one mobile phone and case, auto thieves stole eight vehicles and robbers stuck at five places in the limits of Koral police station, and two cases of robbery, three cases of street crime and five cases of carjacking were reported to Karachi Company police station.

