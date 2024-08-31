Three Arab Israelis, two Egyptians injured

EGYPT: Three Arab Israeli tourists and two Egyptian hotel workers were injured after a fight broke out in the Egyptian town of Taba on the border with Israel on Friday, Egyptian security sources said.

The sources said a physical altercation erupted when an Arab Israeli tourist verbally insulted an Egyptian hotel employee, sparking a melee that involved other tourists and employees.

Egypt’s state-affiliated Al-Qahera News television channel said one of the Egyptian workers had sustained serious injuries. It also said the fight started after several tourists refused to pay for hotel services.