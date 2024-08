TUNIS: Libya’s central bank governor Seddik al-Kabir said he fled the country following “threats” from armed groups, amid tensions between rival administrations over the bank’s management, the Financial Times reported Friday.

“The head of the Libyan central bank who controls billions of dollars in oil revenue said he and other senior bank staff had been forced to flee the country to ‘protect our lives’ from potential attacks by armed militia,” the British newspaper reported.