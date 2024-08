ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs 785 billion during first 30 days of August 2024 against monthly target of Rs 898 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 113 billion.

The revenue collection would further increase on the last day of August 2024. This would reduce the overall shortfall in tax collection during August 2024.

The final figures of revenue collection would be available on Monday (September 1).

