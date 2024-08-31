AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-31

C&W processes 484 tenders through e-procurement system

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2024 06:55am

LAHORE: The Punjab Communication and Works (C&W) Department has successfully processed 484 tenders worth over Rs 200 billion through e-procurement system, implemented by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) across Punjab.

This extensive activity saw participation from around 4,000 bidders across nine divisions, this emerged during a progress review meeting presided by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Friday; DG e-Governance Sajid Latif was also present on this occasion.

The meeting was told that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman highly appreciated the PITB team's dedication and commitment to bring transparency and efficiency in procurements across Punjab.

The e-Procurement system digitises the procurement processes making them more secure and efficient. This system allows vendors located anywhere to submit their bids online, making the procurement process more accessible and convenient.

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “This achievement reflects our commitment to enhancing good governance through technology. The e-Procurement system has revolutionised the way tenders are managed, ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency,” he added.

He averred that the implementation of e-procurement system dovetails well with PITB’s broader strategy and vision to digitise public sector operations, improving service delivery and better management of public funds; this success sets a new benchmark for digital transformation initiatives in the province.

