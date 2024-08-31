AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Aug 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-31

Punjab intensifies wildlife protection on CM’s direction

Press Release Published 31 Aug, 2024 07:45am

LAHORE: Under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directives, Punjab government has launched a rigorous operation to protect endangered wildlife. The Wildlife Department successfully recovered a rare snow leopard skin and arrested the suspect involved in this criminal activity. The snow leopard skin is valued at $20,000, approximately 5.6 million Pakistani Rupees.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb appreciated the Wildlife Department and police teams for their swift action and reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy on wildlife law violations. She also stressed the importance of wildlife and forest conservation in combating climate change.

The arrested individual was involved in the illegal trade of endangered animal skins on social the media. Pakistan, home to a critically endangered population of 300 to 400 snow leopards, is part of global efforts to preserve the species.

Punjab is now enforcing strict wildlife protection laws and has initiated digital mapping of forests and wildlife under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directive and dynamic leadership. The digital mapping programme of forests and wildlife has been modelled on the pattern of developed nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab Wildlife Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department wildlife protection

Comments

200 characters

Punjab intensifies wildlife protection on CM’s direction

Rs1trn capacity payment made to 26 IPPs in 10 years

Credit to private sector: incorrect calculation?

Public debt stands at Rs71.2trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Only 277 retailers have paid Rs503,632 under TDS so far

Govt threatens to further slash PSDP

Militant attacks delay launch of China-backed airport

Military launches strikes in response to attacks

Senate told: No military operation in Balochistan

Moody’s lifts long-term deposit ratings of 5 banks

Cheap electricity to industries: Punjab examining proposals to lay direct transmission lines

Read more stories