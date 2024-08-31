Punjab intensifies wildlife protection on CM’s direction

LAHORE: Under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directives, Punjab government has launched a rigorous operation to protect endangered wildlife. The Wildlife Department successfully recovered a rare snow leopard skin and arrested the suspect involved in this criminal activity. The snow leopard skin is valued at $20,000, approximately 5.6 million Pakistani Rupees.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb appreciated the Wildlife Department and police teams for their swift action and reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy on wildlife law violations. She also stressed the importance of wildlife and forest conservation in combating climate change.

The arrested individual was involved in the illegal trade of endangered animal skins on social the media. Pakistan, home to a critically endangered population of 300 to 400 snow leopards, is part of global efforts to preserve the species.

Punjab is now enforcing strict wildlife protection laws and has initiated digital mapping of forests and wildlife under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directive and dynamic leadership. The digital mapping programme of forests and wildlife has been modelled on the pattern of developed nations.

