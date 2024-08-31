AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-31

Army says 37 terrorists killed in Khyber

NNI Published 31 Aug, 2024 06:55am

RAWALPINDI: Army said late Friday that thirty seven terrorists have been killed in Khyber district in ten days, while fourteen terrorists have suffered serious injuries.

The ISPR said, “The IBOs will continue till peace in the area is restored and militants are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

Giving details the statement said, “Since 20 August 2024, Security Forces are conducting extensive Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Tirah Valley, Khyber District, on reported presence of Khwarij. On 28 & 29 August, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij’ locations where after intense fire exchange, twelve khwarij of Fitna-Al-Khwarij were sent to hell. These operations have resulted into major setback to Fitna-Al- Khwarij & its affiliates.

