Aug 31, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-08-31

PM vows to defeat country’s enemies through collective efforts

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated his government’s commitment not to hold any talks with terrorists and those creating obstacles in development process will be crushed with full force.

Addressing the federal cabinet, he expressed the resolve that enemies of Pakistan will be crushed through collective efforts of the nation, armed forces and the law enforcement agencies.

The prime minister expressed resolve of his government to move forward with unity of thought and action to eliminate terrorism from the country.

He categorically stated that no talks will be held with terrorists and those creating obstacles in the development process will be crushed with full might.

The prime minister also updated the cabinet about his visit to Quetta on Thursday, adding that during the visit, a comprehensive review was made about the law and order situation in Balochistan.

During the briefing sessions in Quetta, he added that it was apprised that elements belonging to Khawarij and terrorists are spreading hatred in Balochistan and are being funded from abroad.

Commending the efforts of the Balochistan chief minister, he said the chief minister launched a number of development projects in the province. He said he also interacted with the family members of the martyrs in Quetta, adding that they were in high morale despite losing their dear ones.

He said the federal government will implement the proposals put forward by the provincial political leaders.

Referring to the economic situation of the country, he said the announcement of global rating agency Moody’s about Pakistan economic outlook reflects that the country’s economy is moving towards upwards trajectory.

The prime minister said that China is the best friend of Pakistan and the CPEC has opened new avenues of development and prosperity in Pakistan.

He said that the personnel of the armed forces are chasing the terrorists with the federal government’s support, adding that the federal government would extend support for capacity building of the Levies force.

The prime minister said that the government is also taking effective measures for development of youth. He said that 10 percent additional quota has been allocated for Balochistan in the schemes such as laptops and agricultural training in China. He said that the federal government will spend Rs55 billion to convert agricultural tube wells on solar energy in Balochistan.

He added that the federal government will soon unveil its five-year home-grown economic revival plan to enhance exports, strengthen agriculture and industry as well as uplift of youth and impart vocational training.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Balochistan CPEC terrorists

