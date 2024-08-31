LCCI elections: PPPA announces names of its candidates

LAHORE: The Piaf Pioneer Progressive Alliance (PPPA) has unanimously announced the names of its all candidates for the Executive Committee of the upcoming Lahore Chambers of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) election being held in Sept 2024.

Among the corporate class candidates they include Abdul Majeed, Irfan Ahmad Qureshi, Shaaban Akhtar, Aamir Saeed Mian, Mian Muneeb Naseer, Ehtishamul Haque, Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Asif Khan, Asif Malik, Waqas Aslam, Syed Salman Ali, Engineer Khalid Usman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Syed Hasan Raza while in associate class the candidates consist of Mian Abu Zar Shad, Fahimur Rehman Saigol, Rana Muhammad Nisar, Malik Ahad Amin, Sheikh Muhammad Fayaz, Aamir Ali, Umar Sarfraz Sheikh, Ahsan Shahid, Ali Imran Asif, Rana Nadeem Abbas, Shahid Nazir, Muhammad Sajjad, Khurram Lodhi, Mehboob Ahmed Numdar, Karamat Ali Awan and Muhammad Imran Salimi.

In the opening ceremony, Alliance patron –in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar, Chairman PIAF Fahimur Rahman Saigol, Chairman Pioneer Business Group Ali Hussam Asghar, President Progressive Group Engineer Khalid Usman, Former President of Lahore Chamber Muhammad Ali Mian, Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber Zafar Mehmood, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, other leadership of PPP Alliance including Usman Malik, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Mian Maqbool Siddiqui, PIAF Vice Chairman Tahir Manzoor Chaudhary, former Senior Vice Chairman Khamis Saeed Butt, former Chairman PIAF and former Senior Vice President FPCCI Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Executive Members of Lahore Chamber, Pakistan Traders and Manufacturers Alliance were present.

On this occasion, Mian Anjum Nisar said that the Alliance has given election tickets to suitable businessmen who are aware of the problems and understand how to solve them. He further said that instead of providing facilities and incentives to the business community, the authorities are adding to the problems of the businessmen by issuing notices. Despite repeated attention from the business community, the government has not taken any concrete and effective step to improve the situation.

The leadership of the Alliance is always active in solving the problems of the business community on all forums and will not spare any effort in the future. Chairman of Pioneer Business Group Ali Hussam Asghar said that the Lahore Chamber should be freed from inherent politics.

President Progressive Group Engineer Khalid Usman in his address said that the environment is not favorable for business, the manufacturing sector has been badly affected due to the high prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products during the last few years.

