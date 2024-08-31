Need for modern farming practices

As climate change threatens the country there are also apprehensions about the negative effects it will have on farm produce in the country, which is the backbone of our economy and vitally affects the life of the ordinary person as was witnessed in the saga of Tandoori Roti prices that created a law and order situation.

If we were to write a tale of two agricultural economies, that took the first step together, it would be that of India and Pakistan. Confronted with similar agricultural challenges, India has in the meantime made significant strides by focusing on key aspects. Surprising news but Pakistan can not only catch up with India but potentially surpass it in agricultural productivity and efficiency, but the path forward involves a combination of technological adoption, policy reforms, and investments in human capital and infrastructure.

To revolutionize its agricultural sector, a significant increase in Research & Development spending to at least 1% of agricultural GDP in the short term, and aiming for 2% long-term, is essential to develop climate-resilient crops and efficient water management technologies.

Traditionally, Pakistan’s agriculture sector has been characterized by small landholdings, outdated techniques, resulting in low productivity. However, the landscape is changing. The game changer is availability of access to various modes of financing enabling farmers to innovate and adopt modern methods that promise higher yields, better resource management, and most important increased profitability.

One of the key areas of modernization is precision agriculture. Farmers are beginning to use GPS-guided machinery for planting and harvesting, ensuring optimal use of land and resources. This technology, combined with soil testing and data-driven decision-making, is helping farmers make informed choices about crop selection and resource allocation.

Water management, also a critical issue in Pakistan’s often drought-prone regions, is also seeing innovative solutions. Drip irrigation systems and sprinklers are replacing traditional flood irrigation in many areas. These modern irrigation methods not only conserve water but also improve crop yields by ensuring consistent and appropriate watering.

Choice of high-yield, drought-resistant crop varieties is another significant development. These new varieties, developed through advanced farming techniques and Agri research, are helping farmers increase their output even in challenging climatic conditions.

In the livestock sector, modern breeding techniques and improved animal nutrition are transforming dairy and meat production. Mechanized milking and processing facilities are becoming more common, enhancing both the quantity and quality of dairy products.

Aquaculture is another area seeing rapid modernization. Fish farmers are adopting advanced pond management techniques and disease control measures, significantly boosting production in this sector.

The rise of mobile technology too has been a game-changer for Pakistani agriculture. Farmers now have access to weather forecasts, market prices, and expert advice. Mobile apps are helping bridge the knowledge gap, providing farmers with crucial information and training.

As Pakistan continues on the path of agricultural modernization, the benefits are becoming increasingly evident. Crop yields are improving, farmer incomes are rising, and the country is moving towards greater food security. Moreover, with increased production and quality, Pakistan’s agricultural exports are growing, contributing more significantly to the national economy.

The rise of modern farming practices in Pakistan signifies a shift in mindset and approach. Start-ups are working with a scattered approach, one example is a strong platform launched by a leading Pakistani bank which provides working on various aspects of farming under one umbrella. This initiative allows farmers to collaborate and share knowledge, showcasing the potential to transform Pakistan’s agricultural landscape and position the country as a major player in the global food market.

Pakistan agricultural potential, stands at the crossroads of development. To understand the situation better let us compare Pakistan’s agricultural sector with that of the Netherlands, a global leader in modern, efficient farming. Despite having a land area 1/20th the size of Pakistan, the Netherlands is the world’s second-largest agricultural exporter by value. A straight comparison using one crop say tomatoes highlights crucial areas for Pakistan’s development.

The comparison shows that Pakistan should also invest in greenhouse and vertical farming to maximize land use, improve supply chain management with cold storage and blockchain technology, and foster public-private partnerships to drive innovation.

Supportive government policies, including tax incentives and insurance schemes, are needed to facilitate this transformation. Prioritizing sustainable practices and leveraging information technology, such as IoT devices and mobile apps, will empower farmers with crucial information.

The path to modernization thus also combating climate change is challenging but achievable. With concerted efforts from the government, private sector, and farming communities, Pakistan can unlock its vast agricultural potential and pave the way for a prosperous, food-secure future.

