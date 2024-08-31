OGDCL hosts seminar on ‘Awareness and Prevention from Corruption’

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday hosted a seminar titled “Awareness and Prevention from Corruption” organised by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) at the OGDCL Head Office in Islamabad to combat corruption through increased awareness and the implementation of transparent practices.

While speaking at the event, Shahzad Safdar, Executive Director of HR/Admin at OGDCL, said that the seminar is part of OGDCL’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the importance of curbing corruption and ensuring transparency in its operations.

He said that corruption stifles opportunities for the youth and that only sustainable practices can effectively combat this menace.

Dr Shafqat Munir Ahmed, Deputy Executive Director (Policy) at SDPI, emphasized the importance of digitalization and documentation of the economy to curb corruption. He opined that through systemic reforms and good governance, the country can overcome the menace of corruption.

He pointed out that factors such as injustices, low levels of education, and ineffective management structures contribute to corruption, and only through transparency and accountability can these issues be addressed.

Izhar Ahmed Awan, Director General (Awareness) at NAB lauded OGDCL for hosting the seminar. He elaborated on NAB’s role in combating corruption and said that the organization is playing a crucial role in eliminating corruption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024