KP: 68 dead in rain-related incidents

PESHAWAR: Sixty-eight people have died in different rain related incidents triggered by the monsoon in Khyber Pakistan so far, said a report of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Friday.

It said that 68 people have been died incidents such as roof and wall collapses across the province. The rains also damaged 786 houses, 200 of them completely d.

The majority of the victims were children, as 32 such deaths were recorded from different areas of the KP. These incidents also caused injuries to 117 people, the PDMA said.

It further said that there was a forecast of more rains with storms in certain plain and upper areas of the province. The authority has advised the general public to take maximum precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident during the rains.

