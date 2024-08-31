Sinjhoro Block JV: Gas condensate discovered

KARACHI: The joint venture of Sinjhoro Block comprising Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator with 76 percent working interest, Orient Petroleum (19 percent) and GHPL (5 percent) has made gas condensate discovery at the Block-2 well in the exploratory zone of Sembar Formation, in Bloch Development and Product Lease, Sinjhoro Exploration Licence, located in District Sanghar, Sindh Province.

Block-2 well was spudded in on February 24, 2024 and drilled down to total depth of 3920m TVD in Sembar Formation as an exploratory effort by OGDCL, with in-house evaluation and technical support from its Joint Venture Partners, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday said.

Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-3 in the Sembar Formation has tested 6.8 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas and 388 barrels of condensate per day (BCPD) through choke size 32/64 inches at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 2180 Pounds Per Square Inch (Psi), it added.

The discovery marks the first milestone in Sinjhoro Block from Sembar Formation. Sembar Formation is known for its promising source potential and is widely distributed across the Middle and Lower Indus basin of Pakistan. The discovery not only confirms the untapped potential of the Sembar Formation but also opens a new play, paving the way for further exploration and development of hydrocarbon reserves in the Block, the information said.

In addition to appraisal and development of Block-2, OGDCL is proactively planning to re-enter existing shut-in wells and swiftly develop the full potential of Sembar Formation, it added.

