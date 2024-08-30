AGL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.98%)
Sports

Rain washes out opening day of Pakistan-Bangladesh second Test

AFP Published August 30, 2024 Updated August 30, 2024 01:34pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAWALPINDI: Heavy rain washed out the first day of the second and final Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Overnight downpours delayed the toss and after more monsoon rains, umpires abandoned play for the day shortly after midday. “The first day’s play has been called off due to persistent rain and wet outfield,” Pakistan Cricket Board said. Neither team left their hotels.

Pak squad for second Test announced

Hosts Pakistan are desperate to square the two-match series after Bangladesh won the first Test, also in Rawalpindi, on Sunday.

Bangladesh’s 10-wicket victory was their first in 14 Tests against Pakistan.

Pakistan have left out pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi from their 12-member squad, allowing him time to spend with his newly born son.

Bangladesh are aiming to win only their third away series since gaining Test status in 2000, having beaten the West Indies (2009) and Zimbabwe (2021).

