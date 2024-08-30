AGL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
AIRLINK 148.22 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.82%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
DFML 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.96%)
DGKC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
FCCL 22.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.81%)
FFBL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.98%)
FFL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (6.38%)
MLCF 32.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.64%)
NBP 61.53 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (7.06%)
OGDC 133.36 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.52%)
PAEL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
PPL 111.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SEARL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TOMCL 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TPLP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.17%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.47%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,373 Increased By 49 (0.59%)
BR30 26,828 Increased By 110.5 (0.41%)
KSE100 78,792 Increased By 442.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 25,032 Increased By 146 (0.59%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Singapore Airlines gets India investment approval for Air India-Vistara merger

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2024 11:31am

Singapore Airlines has received Indian government approval for foreign direct investment, clearing a significant hurdle in the merger of airline Vistara, its 49%-owned joint venture with Tata Group, into Air India, it said on Friday.

Singapore’s flagship carrier announced a plan to merge the decade-old Vistara and Tata-owned Air India in November 2022, in a bid to create a dominant full-service airline in the domestic and international markets.

India is among the world’s fastest-growing major aviation markets.

Global airlines are expanding flights to the country and Indian airlines last year placed record orders for hundreds of new planes.

Singapore Airlines said it expected the deal, which Indian and Singaporean antitrust regulators have cleared, to be completed by the end of 2024.

That is delayed from the original target of March, and the airline said the companies were in talks about an extension to the agreed stop date of Oct. 31.

Singapore Airlines flight hit air pocket, 7 critically wounded, airport official says

Singapore Airlines, which is the only foreign airline with a direct stake in an Indian carrier, will hold a 25.1% stake in the combined Air India group in return for a $250 million investment.

The Singaporean company is due to invest up to S$880 million ($675.42 million) after the merger is completed.

India’s Tata took over flag carrier Air India in 2022 and embarked on a multi-million dollar transformation of the former state-run airline.

Singapore Airlines

Comments

200 characters

Singapore Airlines gets India investment approval for Air India-Vistara merger

Punjab extends power relief to federal capital

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Some reduction in fuel prices likely

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

With Hasina gone in Bangladesh, a rival family tastes power

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Read more stories