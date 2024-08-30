AGL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.98%)
AIRLINK 148.01 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.68%)
BOP 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 8.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 51.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.6%)
MLCF 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
NBP 61.01 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (6.16%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.78%)
PAEL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
PPL 111.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
SEARL 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.41%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 41.77 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.94%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.98%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.23%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,367 Increased By 42.8 (0.51%)
BR30 26,747 Increased By 28.8 (0.11%)
KSE100 78,858 Increased By 508 (0.65%)
KSE30 25,038 Increased By 152.8 (0.61%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil set for weekly gain on supply concerns

Reuters Published August 30, 2024 Updated August 30, 2024 02:54pm

Oil prices edged higher on Friday on track for a weekly gain as Libyan output disruptions and Iraqi plans to curb production raised supply concerns, while data showing the US economy grew faster than initial estimates eased recession fears.

Still, signs of weakened demand, particularly in China, limited gains.

Brent crude futures for October delivery, which expire on Friday, were up 46 cents, or 0.58%, at $80.40 a barrel by 0845 GMT.

The more actively traded contract for November rose 42 cents, or 0.53%, to $79.24. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 43 cents, or 0.57%, to $76.34.

A day earlier both benchmarks settled more than $1 higher and were up 1.75% and 1.9% respectively for the week so far.

“Oil prices benefit from latest US economic data suggesting a soft landing and no recession, reducing demand fears,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

“On the other hand, falling exports in Libya and the prospect of lower Iraqi crude production in September should help keep the oil market undersupplied.”

More than half of Libya’s oil production, or about 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), was offline on Thursday and exports were halted at several ports following a standoff between rival political factions.

Consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group has estimated production losses could reach between 900,000 and 1 million bpd and last for several weeks.

Meanwhile, Iraqi supplies are also expected to shrink after the country’s output surpassed its OPEC+ quota, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Iraq plans to reduce its oil output to between 3.85 million and 3.9 million bpd next month.

Oil gains as Libyan supply woes counter modest US stock draw

Investors also await Friday’s release of the US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, which could provide clues on the size of the expected rate cut in September. Lower rates can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

Still, a sombre economic outlook for mainland China continues to be a headwind, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Oil WTI Brent crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil set for weekly gain on supply concerns

Punjab extends power relief to federal capital

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Some reduction in fuel prices likely

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Rain washes out opening day of Pakistan-Bangladesh second Test

With Hasina gone in Bangladesh, a rival family tastes power

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Read more stories