AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-30

Aurangzeb, representatives of JV investment cos hold talks

APP Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday chaired a review meeting with representatives from Joint Venture Investment Companies, including Pak-Brunei Investment Company Limited (PBICL) and Saudi-Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company (SPI&AIC).

The meeting centred on evaluating the progress, challenges, and future directions of these companies, said a press release issued here on Monday. The meeting was attended by senior leadership from both companies, including Dk Noor ul Hayati Binti Pg Julaihi, Chairman PBICL, Sultan M. Hassan Abdulrauf, Chairman SPI&AIC, and senior officers from the Finance Division.

CEO Pak-Brunei Investment Company Limited (PBICL) gave a brief overview of the portfolio of the company and its major initiatives in Pakistan.

He apprised the Minister about the role played by PBCIL in promoting economic cooperation between Pakistan and Brunei by facilitating investments in Industry and Agricultural sectors, through financial services, real estate, and SME’s support, and how it has contributed to significant advancements in these areas, fostering bilateral trade and economic stability.

Similarly, the CEO of Saudi-Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company (SPI&AIC), also gave a presentation about the major development initiatives of the company in the country for promoting Islamic finance, food security, digital finance, trade, and agriculture and livestock.

The meeting also discussed various aspects of the operations of these companies, including investment strategies, performance metrics, and key impediments affecting their growth. Both companies presented their achievements and challenges, highlighting areas that require policy support to overcome obstacles in their operational landscape.

The discussion also focused on potential areas for future investments and collaborations through more Government-to-Government initiatives in order to support priority sectors.

The Finance Minister appreciated both companies and specifically applauded the implementation strategies of KSA’s Vision 2030 for achieving their targets within a few years, and stressed that Pakistan is keen on learning those strategies.

Pakistan Finance Division finance minister investments Muhammad Aurangzeb JV Investment Companies SPI&AIC PBICL KSA Vision 2030

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb, representatives of JV investment cos hold talks

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

BCA also pushed up: Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR to Caa2

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Framework for ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’: SBP announces designation of D-SIBs for 2024

Rana-led panel to propose amendments aimed at clearly defining role of NEC

Read more stories