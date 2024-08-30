AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-30

SSGC’s 24 hours gas holiday on Sept 1

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced 24 hours gas holiday for all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh from 08:00am, on Sunday, September 01, 2024.

Due to the shortages of gas supplies in SSGC’s system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line pack, causing low pressures in the system, SSGC said.

Pursuant to clause #14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by OGRA and as allowed by ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to the approved sectoral priority order, in force for gas load management, all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh (including those being operated on RLNG) will remain close for twenty-four (24) hours from 08:00am on Sunday, September 01, 2024 to 08:00am on Monday, September 02, 2024.

“SSGC will take strict action against any industry found violating this Gas Holiday Period and subsequently their gas supplies will be disconnected for at least seven (07) days.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

