Punjab Assembly Speaker, ministers visit RUDA HQs

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2024 07:32am

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and provincial ministers visited the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) headquarters on Thursday.

During their visit, the delegation was briefed on the ongoing projects, strategic initiatives and plans of RUDA, which aim to transform the urban landscape of the region, disclosed RUDA.

The Speaker was accompanied by Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chantra, provincial ministers Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Bilal Yasin, Minister for Food, Chaudhry Shafeeh Hussain, Bilal Akbar, Zeeshan Rafique and Malik Sohaib Bhert, and Punjab Assembly Secretary Chaudhry Aamir Habib. Other guests included Nabeel Javed, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Captain Asad Ullah (R), and provincial legislators and secretaries.

During the briefing, RUDA Chairman Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and CEO Imran Amin highlighted the Authority’s mission to develop sustainable and modern urban infrastructure. The discussion covered key projects under development, focusing on innovative solutions for urban challenges and the integration of green spaces and smart technologies.

On this occasion, the Speaker and ministers appreciated the efforts of RUDA in transforming the urban landscape. They emphasised the importance of such initiatives for the overall development of the province. They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the authority’s efforts in achieving sustainable urban development in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

