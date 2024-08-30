AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-30

Police launch crackdown against electricity theft

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2024 07:34am

LAHORE: Police have undertaken a major crackdown against electricity theft this year, leading to the registration of 20,988 cases and the arrest of 20,691 suspects. This was disclosed by CCPO Lahore here on Thursday.

He added that as many as 2,804 arrests were made in Iqbal Town, 3,229 in Saddar, 5,975 in Cantonment, 3,634 in Model Town, 3,882 in the City and 1,167 in Civil Lines.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that operations against electricity thieves are being conducted impartially. He directed the police department to fully support LESCO in holding those involved in electricity theft accountable along with ensuring prompt arrest of suspects.

The CCPO also stressed the importance of effective follow-ups on theft cases and timely presentation of challan in the court. He reaffirmed Lahore Police’s ongoing commitment for upholding the rule of law.

