AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,324 Increased By 20.8 (0.25%)
BR30 26,718 Increased By 186 (0.7%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-30

Media literacy urged to counter misinformation in digital age

Press Release Published 30 Aug, 2024 07:36am

KARACHI: A session titled "Role of Media in Promoting Social, Economic and Strategic Stability," held at the Rabita Forum International (RFI) office in collaboration with the Press Information Department (PID) here on Thursday, highlighted the urgent need for widespread media literacy training to counter the dangers of misinformation and disinformation in the society.

The speakers emphasized that the rise of social media had enabled individuals to voice their opinions freely, necessitating efforts to educate the public about responsible media consumption.

During the session, Erum Tanveer, Director General Public Relations at PID, said the PID organize training for journalists across the country. She highlighted the existence of a government department dedicated to identifying and countering fake news. Erum expressed concern over the tendency of mainstream media to highlight negative news, stressing the importance of responsible journalism.

"Social media’s reality and importance cannot be ignored," Erum Tanveer noted, comparing the platforms to traditional media. "While mainstream media has gatekeepers to verify content, social media lacks such mechanisms, allowing people to post whatever they like without considering the content’s authenticity or societal impact." She advocated for comprehensive media literacy to prevent misinformation from spreading unchecked.

She also commented on the freedom of the Pakistani press, suggesting it is comparatively more liberal than in other countries.

Sidra Azhar Dar, a correspondent for a foreign media outlet, criticized the mainstream media for neglecting important issues that are often highlighted on social media. She called for government action to address areas where information is lacking.

RFI Chairman Nusrat Mirza and PID Information Officer Qasim Farooq also contributed to the discussion, reaffirming the need for enhanced media literacy and responsible communication to ensure social, economic, and strategic stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

social media Misinformation PID Digital Rabita Forum International Media literacy counter misinformation

Comments

200 characters

Media literacy urged to counter misinformation in digital age

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

BCA also pushed up: Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR to Caa2

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Framework for ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’: SBP announces designation of D-SIBs for 2024

Rana-led panel to propose amendments aimed at clearly defining role of NEC

Read more stories