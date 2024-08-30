Media literacy urged to counter misinformation in digital age

KARACHI: A session titled "Role of Media in Promoting Social, Economic and Strategic Stability," held at the Rabita Forum International (RFI) office in collaboration with the Press Information Department (PID) here on Thursday, highlighted the urgent need for widespread media literacy training to counter the dangers of misinformation and disinformation in the society.

The speakers emphasized that the rise of social media had enabled individuals to voice their opinions freely, necessitating efforts to educate the public about responsible media consumption.

During the session, Erum Tanveer, Director General Public Relations at PID, said the PID organize training for journalists across the country. She highlighted the existence of a government department dedicated to identifying and countering fake news. Erum expressed concern over the tendency of mainstream media to highlight negative news, stressing the importance of responsible journalism.

"Social media’s reality and importance cannot be ignored," Erum Tanveer noted, comparing the platforms to traditional media. "While mainstream media has gatekeepers to verify content, social media lacks such mechanisms, allowing people to post whatever they like without considering the content’s authenticity or societal impact." She advocated for comprehensive media literacy to prevent misinformation from spreading unchecked.

She also commented on the freedom of the Pakistani press, suggesting it is comparatively more liberal than in other countries.

Sidra Azhar Dar, a correspondent for a foreign media outlet, criticized the mainstream media for neglecting important issues that are often highlighted on social media. She called for government action to address areas where information is lacking.

RFI Chairman Nusrat Mirza and PID Information Officer Qasim Farooq also contributed to the discussion, reaffirming the need for enhanced media literacy and responsible communication to ensure social, economic, and strategic stability.

