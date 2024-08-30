LHC CJ terms FIA report vague

LAHORE: The Chief Justice (CJ) Lahore High Court on Thursday termed the report of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as vague regarding a complaint by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari against the uploading of her fake videos on social media.

The Chief Justice Aalia Neelum reminded the FIA that the court was taking the matter seriously and directed the FIA to present a fresh report on practical steps taken by the next hearing on September 05.

The CJ expressing displeasure over poor performance of the agency remarked that it deliberately drags cases, making complainants withdraw themselves.

The CJ also noted that complainants are harassed by being kept waiting in FIA offices and added that the FIA could solve a case in half an hour if it wanted to.

Earlier, a law officer presented a report on behalf of the interior ministry, saying there was an agreement for social media platforms like X (formerly twitter) to establish their offices in Pakistan. He said despite the agreement, the offices were not set up.

He mentioned that letters and emails were sent to X, in addition to communications with the US Embassy and the FBI.

The provincial minister alleged that PTI social media activist Falak Javed Khan uploaded her doctored photos and videos on social media. She said despite a complaint filed to the FIA, no action was taken against the activist and other suspects.

She sought court orders for action against the PTI activist and others, including placing their names on the ECL.

