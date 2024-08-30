1400 connections, 2 tonnes kunda wires removed from Bin Qasim

KARACHI: K-Electric, in collaboration with the law-enforcement agencies, continues crackdown against electricity thieves and defaulters. Recently, the power utility conducted operations in Bin Qasim and its surrounding areas.

A total of 871 illegal connections (kunda), weighing 2,105 kilograms, were removed from K-Electric’s infrastructure. These illegal connections were supplying electricity to 700 households, resulting in the theft of approximately 100,000 units annually.

In another operation in the Bugti Goth area of Bin Qasim, more than 300 illegal connections were removed, and 200 kilograms of wires were dismantled. In another operation in Old Hassan Panhwar Goth, 250 illegal connections, weighing 445 kilograms, were removed from K-Electric’s infrastructure.

The illegal kunda connections are installed by bypassing the network’s safety protocols. These unauthorized connections not only pose risks to K-Electric’s infrastructure but also to the safety of the citizens, risks that are exacerbated during the monsoon season.

K-Electric conducts kunda removal drives to reduce losses and protect its electricity infrastructure. Electricity theft and non-payment of bills are two major factors that determine the loss profile of an area.

K-Electric’s 70 percent network is exempt from loadshedding, while efforts are being made to reduce losses in the remaining areas to ensure a reliable and safe electricity supply. Loadshedding is reduced or eliminated in areas with decreased losses.

KE has urged the customers, local representatives, and community leaders to promote a culture of regular bill payment and to strictly discourage electricity theft. Such measures are essential to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply in the city.

