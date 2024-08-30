AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
2024-08-30

Chinese offer investment in electric bikes, scooters in KP

Published 30 Aug, 2024

PESHAWAR: Chinese investors offered investment in the establishment of electric bikes, scooters and tri-cycle manufacturing unit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The offer was made during a meeting of the delegation of Xiamen Sino-Pak International Investment and Consulting Company here with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher here on Thursday.

Besides, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak, Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Habib Ullah Arif and authorities of the KP Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) other officers were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting the Chinese investors discussed possibilities in making investment in the solarization of industries and on behalf of the company expressed keen interest in investment in the sector.

Similarly, they also informed the Special Assistant about the manufacturing of the 200CC motor engine and electric mini-van sectors, which would prove a very cheap and useful mean of transportation for medium range distance.

The representatives of the investors’ group beside investment in solar energy also informed the Special Assistant regarding investment in other sectors of the province. The members of the delegation informed the Special Assistant regarding their investment model for the provision of cheap energy to industries and for commercial purpose under the solar power solution.

They said that the establishment of electric bikes, electrical scooters and tri-cycle assembling factory, which could prove a better facility for short-range local public transportation.

Talking to the delegation, the Special Assistant while welcoming the interest of the investors’ group, expressed the resolve of the provincial government welcomed foreign investment and extension of all kind of cooperation to domestic and foreign investors in the province.

He said that the provincial government is committed to promote investment and provision of conducive environment to enterprises, saying that is the reason behind making business easy for investment in all aspects. He said that for this purpose the provincial government is focusing on taking steps for provision of cheap energy to the industries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

