Bilawal launches first phase of ‘free solar system project’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has inaugurated the first phase of the project to distribute free solar home systems to 200,000 families eligible for the Benazir Income Support Program in two districts of the province.

Speaking at the inaugural event held at the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday, the PPP Chairman emphasized that his party believes in sustainable solutions to public problems. He stated that their election manifesto was designed with the intention of implementing similar projects across the country, should they be entrusted with federal governance, to support the underprivileged through solar energy. “We want to provide facilities to the poor,” he said.

Bilawal mentioned that when he talked about providing solar electricity to poor families, various elements, including the media and caretaker government officials, criticized the idea. However, it is encouraging that the whole country has now come around to the notion that the poor should be given relief in electricity.

He added that the beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program are the top priority in this project. The plan is to expand this initiative to all districts of Sindh.

The PPP Chairman said that the provincial government plans to provide affordable electricity to the public through the Thar Coal project under a public-private partnership, in line with the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He pointed out that K-Electric is receiving the cheapest electricity through two plants of the Sindh government.

He further mentioned that the Sindh government is making more investments in wind power and is encouraging the private sector to become partners in this initiative.

He revealed that three energy park projects are currently underway in Sindh under a public-private partnership.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “Our vision is for a bright Pakistan, and I also talked about this during the election campaign.” He emphasized that it is possible to implement the promise of providing 300 units of electricity. “We can target and support the underprivileged. Currently, those who consume less than 200 units of electricity are subsidized and only have to pay 14 rupees per unit,” he said.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party said that not only is the federal electricity system broken, but no federal department is functioning correctly. “If the FBR cannot do its job, then taxes are collected through electricity bills, shocking the public when the bills arrive,” he said.

Elaborating on his plan, he said that they want to provide relief to the public through solar energy and gradually shift families to solar power, using the same subsidy, up to 300 units, to fulfill the promise of 300 units of free electricity.

Bilawal said they want sustainable solutions in the electricity sector and can provide relief in electricity bills through green energy. He pointed out that the people of Larkana are enduring 18 hours of load shedding.

Commenting on the Punjab government’s announcement to reduce electricity prices to 14 rupees per unit, PPP Chairman expressed optimism but also confusion regarding the feasibility of the announcement.

He emphasized that if two months of relief are followed by twelve months of suffering, such plans are not needed.

He directed the Chief Minister of Sindh to contact the Prime Minister and discuss the matter of electricity relief.

He stated that if the federal government convinces them of their plan to reduce electricity costs, they would consider following those plans instead of their solar home system initiative. But if not, they should support their efforts. He emphasized that while making decisions about the fate of the public, the interest of Pakistan should be prioritized over politics.

On this occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government is striving for socio-economic sustainable development through green energy initiatives in line with international commitments.

“Apart from the development of Indigenous Thar coal, the various projects have so far been completed,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the completed projects include the development of a Wind corridor in Jhimpir, District Thatta, where 1,845 MW of power is being produced. Additionally, 40 public sector buildings, mostly hospitals, have been equipped with rooftop solar panels with a capacity of 26 MW. Furthermore, 352 rural health centres have been solarized with a standard 3KW solar system.

In addition to this, 24 schemes for the solarization of public sector schools, colleges, primary healthcare facilities, jails, and government buildings are in the process of installing solar panels, the CM said. He added that the solar program has been further accelerated, and during the current year, 656 government schools would be equipped with solar power.

Mr Shah applauded Bilawal Bhutto’s interest in providing the quick delivery of solar systems to the common man in line with the party election Manifesto of free electricity units of up to 300 units. He added that to combat the exorbitant electricity bills charged by the Distribution companies from the General public.

The provincial Energy dept has collected the figures for the numbers of households having up to 300 units of electricity consumption and it was revealed that 2.6 million Households have no access to electricity. 2.4 million households have a consumption of less than 100 units; 0.37 million households have a consumption of less than 200 units and 0.498 million households have a consumption of less than 300 units

We have developed a comprehensive plan to fulfil the party manifesto during the five-year tenure through multiple programs, including the provision of SHS to the poorest of the poor free of costs; and the provision of small SHS on a cost-sharing basis with Inverter & batteries. Provision of Solar Home Systems with Inverters and batteries through interest-free loans. “To achieve these targets, several green energy projects on-grid & off-grid have been initiated,” he said.

