AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 30, 2024
Markets Print 2024-08-30

Inflation data helps European stocks shake off Nvidia results

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2024

FRANKFURT: Europe’s STOXX 600 rose on Thursday and Germany’s DAX closed at a record high, led by tech stocks, after softer inflation data lifted hopes for interest-rate cuts and offset some disappointment around Nvidia’s quarterly results.

German inflation eased to 2% in August, data showed, below the 2.3% forecast by analysts. Prices in Spain also eased more than expected, with EU-harmonised inflation coming in at 2.4% in August, its slowest pace in a year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.8% at 524.57 points, narrowly missing a fresh record-high close, while Germany’s DAX rose 0.7% to a record high.

The data strengthened hopes that the European Central Bank would cut rates again in September, as policymakers have stressed the need to see inflation continue downward. “(The data) is seen as giving the ECB a bigger chance to be a little more loose with policy than perhaps people have expected,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The tech sector jumped 2.2%, the biggest sectoral gainer as traders shrugged off US chipmaker Nvidia’s quarterly forecast that failed to meet some investors’ lofty expectations.

Investors had braced for potential ripples through global equities if the AI darling posted less-than-impressive results, but Europe’s chip stocks were broadly unbothered. ASM International, STMicroelectronics and ASML Holding rose between 3% and 3.7%. Software company SAP SE climbed nearly 2%.

“It’s quite nice that the European markets have taken Nvidia results in their stride, and not been too influenced by them either way. If we’re not reliant upon seven companies worldwide, that’s probably a healthy thing,” Mould said, referring to the so-called Magnificent Seven influential stocks that include Nvidia.

The STOXX 600 has gained nearly 10% from its six-month lows in August, following a steep global selloff, as expectations have increased for easier monetary policy in the US and Europe.

Euro-zone inflation and unemployment data will be closely watched on Friday.

Delivery Hero leapt 12.2%, the biggest STOXX 600 gainer after the German online takeaway food company reported stronger-than-expected growth it its second-quarter gross merchandise value, and said it was preparing an initial public offering of its Emirati subsidiary Talabat on the Dubai Stock Exchange.

