AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-30

JCSC Chairman meets Omani officials

Nuzhat Nazar Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

RAWALPINDI: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC), met with key Omani officials during his official visit to the Sultanate of Oman, underscoring the strong military ties between the two nations.

General Mirza held separate meetings with Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, General Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Namani, Minister of the Royal Office, Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al-Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan Armed Forces (COSSAF), as well as other senior military and strategic leaders.

The discussions focused on enhancing military cooperation, including training, security, counter-terrorism, and defence industry collaboration. Both sides emphasised the importance of expanding military-to-military relations and forging deeper strategic ties in light of the evolving regional security environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza JCSC

Comments

200 characters

JCSC Chairman meets Omani officials

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

BCA also pushed up: Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR to Caa2

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Framework for ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’: SBP announces designation of D-SIBs for 2024

Rana-led panel to propose amendments aimed at clearly defining role of NEC

Read more stories