JCSC Chairman meets Omani officials

RAWALPINDI: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC), met with key Omani officials during his official visit to the Sultanate of Oman, underscoring the strong military ties between the two nations.

General Mirza held separate meetings with Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, General Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Namani, Minister of the Royal Office, Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al-Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan Armed Forces (COSSAF), as well as other senior military and strategic leaders.

The discussions focused on enhancing military cooperation, including training, security, counter-terrorism, and defence industry collaboration. Both sides emphasised the importance of expanding military-to-military relations and forging deeper strategic ties in light of the evolving regional security environment.

