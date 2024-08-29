AGL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
AIRLINK 150.40 Increased By ▲ 11.65 (8.4%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.71%)
DFML 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.37%)
DGKC 79.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 22.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.57%)
HUBC 153.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.76%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
NBP 54.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.55%)
OGDC 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.13%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PPL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
PTC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.37%)
SEARL 57.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TPLP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.55%)
TREET 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.53%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,321 Increased By 18.2 (0.22%)
BR30 26,669 Increased By 137 (0.52%)
KSE100 78,222 Increased By 229.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 24,867 Increased By 104.4 (0.42%)
Tech and media stocks boost European shares

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2024 12:48pm

European shares inched up on Thursday, with media and technology stocks boosting the index, bucking a global dip after Nvidia’s quarterly results failed to impress investors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2%% by 0712 GMT.

Media stocks gained 0.5%, led by a 2.3% jump in Universal Music Group.

The tech sector rose 0.3%, boosting the index as European investors shrugged off Nvidia’s quarterly forecast that failed to meet the lofty expectations of global investors.

In contrast, the oil and gas sector dropped 0.2%, dragged down by a nearly 2% fall in Equinor.

Spain’s benchmark IBEX 35 gained 0.1% after data showed that inflation fell to 2.4% in August.

Travel, banking stocks lift European shares

Data on European economic and business sentiment is due at 0900 GMT, while German consumer prices figures are expected at 1200 GMT.

Markets will also look out for commentary from European Central Bank’s chief economist Philip R. Lane, who is participating in a panel at 0915 GMT.

Other ECB deputy governors such as Aino Bunge and Olli Rehn also are taking part in panel discussions.

Among other moving stocks, Pernod Ricard gained 2% after the Western spirits maker reported full-year sales that were largely in-line with forecasts.

