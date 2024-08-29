One killed, two injured in strikes on Russia’s Belgorod

MOSCOW: One person has been killed and two injured in strikes on Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, the regional governor said Thursday.

Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that “the town of Shebekino was targeted by Ukrainian forces” and “unfortunately, one person was killed”.

Two other people were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds, he said, while the airstrikes also damaged an administrative building.

Russia’s defence ministry said Thursday it had shot down a drone over the Belgorod region overnight.

Ukraine says it attacked oil facilities, military depot in Russia

Two more drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, which also borders Ukraine, and three others were neutralised over annexed Crimea, the ministry said in a Telegram statement.

The Belgorod region has come under heavy fire, and earlier this month residents were evacuated from several border villages.

On Monday authorities in Belgorod said six civilians had been killed in attacks.

Earlier this month, Kyiv’s troops launched a major counter-offensive into the neighbouring Kursk region, two and a half years after the start of the conflict.