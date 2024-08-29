AGL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
AIRLINK 150.40 Increased By ▲ 11.65 (8.4%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.71%)
DFML 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.37%)
DGKC 79.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 22.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.57%)
HUBC 153.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.76%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
NBP 54.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.55%)
OGDC 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.13%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PPL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
PTC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.37%)
SEARL 57.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TPLP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.55%)
TREET 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.53%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,321 Increased By 18.2 (0.22%)
BR30 26,666 Increased By 134.1 (0.51%)
KSE100 78,211 Increased By 217.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 24,862 Increased By 99.7 (0.4%)
Sports

West Indies quick Gabriel quits international cricket

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2024 10:56am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has quit international cricket with immediate effect, the 36-year-old said on social media.

Since his West Indies debut in 2012, the right-arm quick played 59 Tests, 25 one-dayers and two T20 Internationals finishing with 202 wickets across the three formats.

“During the past 12 years, I have dedicated myself to playing international cricket for the West Indies,” Gabriel wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Playing this beloved game at the highest level has brought me immense joy, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Today, I am announcing my retirement from international cricket.”

The towering quick from Trinidad and Tobago claimed 13 wickets in a 2018 Test match against Sri Lanka in Gros Islet, which is the fourth-best match figures by a West Indies bowler.

His last appearance for West Indies was in a Test against India in Port of Spain last year.

Comments

Abdullah Aug 29, 2024 12:49pm
He is the ideal person to be the bowling coach of Pakistan cricket team. His stats may not say much, but he has the best cricketing brains.
