AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.7%)
AIRLINK 147.53 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (6.33%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
DFML 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.97%)
DGKC 80.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFBL 44.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.24%)
HUBC 153.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.05%)
HUMNL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
NBP 53.86 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.62%)
OGDC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.32%)
PAEL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
PPL 112.33 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.47%)
PRL 24.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.44%)
TPLP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TREET 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 53.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.87%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,340 Increased By 36.5 (0.44%)
BR30 26,725 Increased By 192.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 78,377 Increased By 384.2 (0.49%)
KSE30 24,883 Increased By 120.5 (0.49%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Base metals loss on strong dollar, demand worries

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2024 10:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Prices of base metals fell on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar steadied and made it more expensive to buy the greenback-priced commodities, while lingering fears over demand from top consumer China also weighed on sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid 0.4% to $9,222 per metric ton by 0204 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.6% at 73,880 yuan ($10,364.32) a ton.

The dollar steadied as it nursed some of its steep losses from previous sessions, with traders looking ahead to a key U.S. inflation reading at the end of the week that could offer further clues on the outlook for rates there.

Adding to the downward pressure were concerns about demand as China’s economy proved to be weakening amid a protracted property crisis.

Global aluminium producer seeks Q4 Japan premium of $185/T, sources say

The world’s leading miner BHP downgraded its forecast for China’s copper growth to 1-2% this year, as housing completions, the major indicator for copper end-use in housing, is expected to contract sharply in 2024, the company said in a commodity outlook issued on Tuesday.

LME aluminium dropped 1.5% to $2,458.50 a ton, nickel shed 0.4% to $16,960, zinc moved down 0.5% to $2,866.50, lead decreased 0.8% to $2,067.50 and tin was down 1.6% at $32,100.

SHFE aluminium declined 1.5% to 19,675 yuan a ton, lead slipped 0.9% to 17,385 yuan, while nickel was 0.6% lower to 131,380 yuan, zinc trimmed 0.9% lower to 23,925 yuan and tin fell 2.3% to 261,640 yuan.

aluminium Aluminium prices aluminium maker

Comments

200 characters

Base metals loss on strong dollar, demand worries

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Analysts explain significance of ratings upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Oil edges up as Libyan supply woes offset lower-than-expected U.S. stock draw

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Read more stories