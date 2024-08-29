AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Reliance boosts Indian shares to record, Nifty logs longest gaining streak in 17 years

Reuters Published August 29, 2024 Updated August 29, 2024 03:33pm
BENGALURU: India’s equity benchmarks hit record highs on Thursday, boosted by heavyweight conglomerate Reliance Industries, which plans to step up the adoption of AI and issue bonus shares.

The NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex both rose about 0.6% to hit all-time highs, before trimming some gains to settle up 0.4% at record closing levels.

The Nifty 50 has risen for 11 consecutive sessions, adding about 4% to post its longest winning streak since October 2007.

Indian markets are among the top performers globally this year, helped by hefty domestic inflows amid a robust economic and earnings outlook.

“The party will continue in Indian markets as long as liquidity continues to be supportive. Investors are resorting to buying every dip, to benefit from the upward momentum,” Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors said.

Reliance Industries, Nifty 50’s second heaviest stock, rose 1.51% after the company said it will consider a bonus share issue at its board meeting on Sept. 5.

Indian shares flat after nine-session rally to near record highs

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company will launch a suite of AI tools and platforms and boost its green energy manufacturing ecosystem.

Non-bank lender Bajaj Finance and its holding company Bajaj Finserv both rose about 2.5% after media reports the mortgage lending arm of Bajaj Finance is likely to list in the first half of September.

Eight of the 13 major sectors logged gains. Financial services and IT, the heaviest sectors in the Nifty 50, rose about 0.25% and 0.5%, respectively.

The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps fell about 0.5% each, underperforming the benchmarks.

“Investors should exercise caution in small- and mid-caps, where valuations are out-of-sync with fundamentals,” Esquire Capital’s Dasgupta said.

