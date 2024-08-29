AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.7%)
AIRLINK 147.68 Increased By ▲ 8.93 (6.44%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
DFML 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.79%)
DGKC 80.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFBL 44.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.85 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.15%)
HUMNL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
MLCF 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
NBP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.79%)
OGDC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.32%)
PAEL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
PPL 112.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.62%)
PRL 24.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TOMCL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.81%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,338 Increased By 34.5 (0.42%)
BR30 26,742 Increased By 210.3 (0.79%)
KSE100 78,372 Increased By 379.7 (0.49%)
KSE30 24,879 Increased By 116.7 (0.47%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research SHEL (Shell Pakistan Limited) 144.40 Decreased By ▼ -2%

Shell Pakistan in 1HCY24

BR Research Published 29 Aug, 2024 08:03am

Profits of Shell Pakistan Limited (PSX: SHEL) stood at over Rs1.3 billion during the 1HCY24. This translates into a big jump for 2QCY24 earnings when compared to the first quarter of the year where the second quarter alone contributed a billion Rupees. While the company witnessed a quarter-on-quarter growth in earnings, the overall bottom line for 1HCY24 was down by 63 percent year-on-year. Also, when the latest quarter (2QCY24) is compared to a similar period last year, the earnings were seen falling significantly as well.

The fall in the company’s earnings was primarily due to higher costs amid an inflationary period in the country. Revenues were seen climbing during the period. SHEL’s topline for 1HCY24 was up by 4 percent year-on-year, while that in 2QCY24 was higher by 9 percent year-on-year as volumetric sales were higher and market share was intact. However, gross margins for the company fell drastically due to a more than proportionate increase in the cost of sales. The company managed to reduce its operation expenses primarily driven by lower other expenses.

Where the share of profits of associates supported SHEL’s bottom line, the earnings of the company were adversely impacted by lower other income and minimum tax differential.

Last year, the parent company of Shell Pakistan Limited had expressed its intent to sell its shareholding in SPL in a bid to reorganize its global business. It was later informed that the shareholding would be sold to Wafi Energy Holding Limited. The process is underway and the company is actively playing its role in giving back to the community.

Shell Pakistan Limited SHEL

Comments

200 characters

Shell Pakistan in 1HCY24

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Analysts explain significance of ratings upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Oil edges up as Libyan supply woes offset lower-than-expected U.S. stock draw

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Read more stories