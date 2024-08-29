AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,303 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,532 Decreased By -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-29

PM expresses satisfaction over Moody’s move

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the upgradation of Pakistan’s credit rating by the international rating agency Moody’s.

Chairing a review meeting related to the progress of country’s economy and investment on Wednesday, he said the economy is on the path to growth after stability as we saved country from default.

The meeting was briefed about the improvement in country’s rating by Moody’s, progress on investment agreements with friendly countries in various sectors and ongoing projects.

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s ratings to Caa2, outlook now positive

It was also informed about the progress on projects under the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a statement of the PM’s Office, the prime minister stated that upgradation of country’s rating to Caa2 by Moody’s is as an acknowledgement of sound economic policies of the government.

He hoped that the country’s economy will continue to move forward at the same pace in a positive direction.

The prime minister said keen interest of friendly countries to invest billions of rupees in Pakistan’s various sectors is a result of business-friendly policies of the government.

He categorically said any delay in the implementation of investment projects from friendly countries is not acceptable. He directed all ministers and relevant institutions to take steps to accelerate the pace of proposed projects.

He further highlighted the enormous investment potential in different sectors of the country, including information technology, agriculture, minerals, gemstones and energy. He said that foreign investment in these sectors will not only boost exports’ volume but it will create job opportunities for the youth.

The prime minister directed authorities concerned to ensure transparency in all projects and their implementation on a priority basis, as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy CPEC Exports investments economic outlook Moody’s PM Shehbaz Sharif Moody's ratings credit rating Pakistan credit rating Caa2

Comments

200 characters

PM expresses satisfaction over Moody’s move

Analysts explain significance of upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

CJP seeks nomination of additional judges

Read more stories