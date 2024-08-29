AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
CJP seeks nomination of additional judges

Terence J Sigamony Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has called on the chief justices of the High Courts of all the four provinces and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to initiate the process of nominating additional judges.

The chief justice has summoned a meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on September 13 to deliberate on the recommendations of the committee, set up to propose amendments in JCP Rules. The CJP, on Wednesday (August 28), wrote letters to the chief justice of the High Courts, emphasising the importance of filling vacancies in the judiciary to ensure the smooth functioning of the courts.

The letter says the Supreme Court comprises 16 judges and the chief justice. After a period of almost two and half years, the Supreme Court started functioning at its full strength on June 25, 2024. The Shariat Appellate Bench of the Supreme Court was also made functional after the appointment of a second “aalim” member on 29 July, and heard cases after a break of four years.

Existing JCP rules: JCP decides continuing appointment of apex court judges

It further said: “Having fulfilled my responsibility I now look to you to attend to the working of your respective High Courts and to consider suitable names for appointment of judges.” It mentioned that the rules of the JCP were enacted in 2010, and heeding to the persistent demand of bar councils and the bar associations to the process of nomination transparent and democratic a committee was constituted to propose amendments to the said rules.

The said committee submitted its report, and a meeting was called on May 3, 2024, for the consideration of its recommendations. However, the meeting was postponed in deference to the wishes of the majority. To consider the recommendations of the committee a meeting has been called again (September 13).

“Therefore, I would request you to kindly commence your search for potential candidates to be nominated as additional judges of your respective courts. If you consider it appropriate, not all existing vacancies, if there are more than five, be considered immediately, as I am sure you too would want that proper deliberation take place,” concludes the letter.

