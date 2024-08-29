AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,303 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,532 Decreased By -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-29

UK HC Security Manager awarded honorary MBE

Press Release Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: Captain Shakeelur Rehman MBE, formerly of the Pakistan Army, has been awarded an honorary MBE for Services to UK-Pakistan Relations.

Rehman, who joined the British High Commission in 2005, was presented his award by the British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott.

During his time at the High Commission, he has worked for seven High Commissioners, and overseen security for several UK Ministerial and Royal visits.

Before joining the British High Commission, Captain ShakeelurRehman served in the Pakistan Army from September 1989 to May 2002, where he held roles such as Company Commander, Staff Captain, and MTO Infantry Battalion.

Notably, Captain Rehman played a critical role during the 2006 earthquake in Islamabad, where he was among the first to be deployed to Shifa hospital, ensuring support for the British High Commission personnel under treatment.

His standout moments also include managing security for Royal visits in 2006 and 2019, as well as visits from Prime Ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said: “There is no greater priority for a High Commission than keeping our people safe. Captain Rehman has gone above and beyond the call of duty through his career, and for that we are all extremely grateful. In doing so, he does it with a kindness that positivity that make him a delight to work with, and it is wonderful to see his efforts recognised.”

Captain Shakeelur Rehman MBE said: “I am deeply honoured to be recognised by His Majesty King Charles III for my contributions for my work at the British High Commission. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of many, and I am proud to be a part of a community striving for excellence.”

The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire was established by King George V in 1917 to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts, sciences, charitable work, and public service.

