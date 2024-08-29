Flood situations: DC Jamshoro visits Sehwan

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Riaz Hussain Wassan, conducted an inspection visit to Sehwan today, focusing on the Manchhar Lake, MNV Drain, Sehwan protective bund and LS Bund to assess the district's preparedness for potential flood situations.

During the visit, Wassan received a comprehensive briefing from XEN Shahbaz Irrigation regarding the capacity of the protective bunds to withstand flood situations. The officer assured Wassan that the situation is under control, but the Deputy Commissioner stressed that providing essential facilities to the public during rain and flood emergencies is the paramount responsibility of the District Administration.

Wassan categorically stated that any form of negligence will not be tolerated and directed the concerned officials to take proactive measures to ensure public safety.

This visit demonstrates the District Administration's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens during the monsoon season.

