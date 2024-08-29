PKI demands govt impose ‘agri emergency’

LAHORE: Climate change, low prices of crops and increase in cost of production are badly impacting agricultural production in Pakistan, demanding immediate declaration of ‘Agriculture Emergency’ and a dialogue between the stakeholders to overcome all these challenges and ensuring prosperity for the farmer and the national economy.

Climate change is severely affecting agriculture in Pakistan. The yields of sesame, rice, and cotton have drastically reduced due to the heat wave, with temperatures reaching 48°C and an unprecedented heat index of 60°C. This year, the yield of sesame is about 2-3 mounds per acre against 10-12 mounds per acre last year, while rice yields have dropped to 5-50 mounds per acre from 80-120 mounds per acre last year.

Similarly, cotton production has reduced to 392,768 bales compared to 636,848 bales last year in Punjab. Total cotton production was 2.11 million bales last year and it dropped to 1.07 million bales this year in Pakistan by August 15, 2024. Similarly, the prices of these commodities have also decreased, with rice prices falling from Rs.4400 per mound last year to Rs.2200 per mound this year, and cotton prices dropping to Rs.6000-7000 per mound. Prices of tractors have also increased, said Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, President of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad.

Referring to the high input costs, Khokhar said fertilizer prices have risen to Rs.4600 per bag of urea and should be reduced to Rs.3000-3500 so that every farmer can afford it and increase their yields. Similarly, potash and phosphorus fertilizers are becoming more expensive and out of reach for the common farmer.

Likewise, he added, the electricity rate for agricultural tube wells has been set from Rs.55 per unit to Rs.70 per unit, while it is Rs.48 per unit for industry. This electricity rate for agriculture must be reduced and brought lower than the industrial tariff. It used to be half of the industrial rates in the past, Khokhar said.

He alleged that farmers have already been ripped off in non-procurement of wheat this year and are not in a position to apply expensive fertilizers or pay such a high electricity tariff.

The growth rate of the agriculture sector was 6.2, higher than any other sector. But if the policies of the Government continue, the growth rate is likely to drop to -2 percent in coming years. Farmers have started suicides as Imran Yousuf of Haroon Abad has done suicide because he could not pay the electricity bills and input costs, he claimed.

Suggesting a way out of these hard times, he asked for declaring an agricultural emergency in the country and arranging a grand dialogue between experts to mitigate climate change and other challenges. Otherwise, the situation will lead us to lower Pakistan’s exports as well as cause a food security issue, Khokhar warned.

