Political parties reaffirm support to CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Political parties, both from the government and the opposition side, on Wednesday, reaffirmed their support for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) organised an event under its “Friends of Silk Road” series, which brought together leaders of eight political parties on one platform to reaffirm support for CPEC.

Leaders belonging to parties from government and opposition sides, PML-N, PPP, PTI, MQM, BAP, NP, NDM and JUI-F, from all provinces attended the event. They also discussed the results of the recently-concluded 3rd Plenum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and its impact on China and its foreign relations.

Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman PCI emphasised the pivotal role of the CPC in China’s ongoing journey of reform and modernisation, adding CPC is the world’s biggest political party with 100 million members and longest-serving political party, which has transformed China.

Citing figures of China’s phenomenal progress since the 1979 Reform & Opening Up, he said then China had per capita income of $157 while now its $12,000, then China’s GDP was $150 billion, now it is $18 trillion. And Fortune 500 now counts China with 142, the largest number of companies.

Mushahid listed five reasons for the China success story in such a short time: Quality of leadership, ability to do course correction, continuity of policy, learning from others, and peaceful foreign policy.

Senator Sherry Rehman noted that the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee will have far-reaching impacts not only on China but also on the world. “China has played a crucial role in the development of the Global South, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has created numerous investment opportunities in Pakistan,” Senator Rehman stated.

She praised China’s Global Security Initiative, calling it a commendable effort that will ensure peace and stability globally. Additionally, she highlighted China’s role in clean energy development under CPEC as a significant contribution to sustainable development in Pakistan and the region.

Saadia Khaqan Abbasi commended China’s leadership in technological advancement, human development, and labour productivity. “The focus on security and development is a unique selling point of China”, she added.

Senator Shibli Faraz, leader of opposition belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emphasised China’s development story as a role model for the world and highlighted the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as having the potential for shared development and prosperity across the globe. “CPEC stands as a beacon of hope for Pakistanis, symbolising the transformative impact of our strong bilateral relationship,” he added. He also congratulated the PCI for hosting this important timely event.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, MNA, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -Fazl underscored the enduring strength of Pakistan-China relations, praising President Xi Jinping’s vital role in China’s development, noting that his leadership has been instrumental in driving China’s remarkable progress on the global stage.

Afrasiab Khattak, senior leader of National Democratic Movement (NDM), underlined that the Communist Party of China is more than just a political party; it is a popular ruling force that has steered China towards unprecedented development, adding “Pakistan must learn from China, do a course correction and become a frontline state in economic development, focusing on geo-economics, rather than being a frontline state in conflicts”.

Jan Muhammad Jamali said that the future of Balochistan is inextricably interconnected with Pakistan’s broader development goals.

Shezra Mansab Ali, MNA, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the One-China policy and respect for China’s unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty, adding that “China has consistently supported Pakistan on its core issues, including the Kashmir dispute.”

Jan Muhammad Buledi, leader of National Party emphasised the importance of enhancing collaboration between Balochistan’s universities and their Chinese counterparts. “Our universities in Balochistan should strengthen ties with Chinese institutions to foster academic and research excellence.”

Senator Abdul Qadir from Balochistan Awami Party emphasised the wealth of knowledge and experience that Pakistan can gain from China’s successes across various sectors. “Pakistan can learn a great deal from China’s experience, especially in areas like economic development, infrastructure, and governance.”

Taha Ahmed Khan from MQM highlighted the strategic importance of Karachi as Pakistan’s trade hub, particularly due to its proximity to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “Karachi is not only the trade hub of Pakistan but also holds critical importance due to its close ties with the CPEC route,” Khan stated.

He also expressed the MQM’s strong condemnation of the recent attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan, reaffirming the party’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Chinese citizens in the country. “We stand firmly against any attacks on our Chinese friends and partners,” he added.

Senator Ali Zafar from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emphasised the importance of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) approach of policy continuity and its principle of “seeking truths from facts.” He noted that “The CPC’s continuity of policy and countering corruption are key factors in China’s sustained development, and Pakistan can benefit greatly from adopting a similar approach.”

Yang Nuo, Minister-Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, emphasised the importance of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee, describing it as a pivotal event for China’s future, stating “This session serves as a blueprint for further reforms in China, setting the stage for continued progress and development.”

