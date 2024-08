LAHORE: Launching ‘The Chief Minister Internship Program’ in Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday they want to guide youth to the path of financial independence in a dignified manner.

She said “Young people step up, bright future awaits you. Youth aged between 18 to 25 years can register for the internship Program at www.cmip.punjab.gp.pk.”

