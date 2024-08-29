3500 mineral reserves geo-tagged

LAHORE: Over 3500 mineral reserves have been geo-tagged to date under the Chief Inspectorate of Mines App, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Department of Mines and Minerals Punjab.

Additionally, 1,427 inspections have been conducted by 14 inspectors across seven different regions, this emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Wednesday.

The meeting was told that following the directives of Punjab Mines and Minerals Secretary Babar Aman Babar, PITB has enabled the department to digitise all mining sites and conduct paperless inspections via mobile phones. The system also facilitates tracking of the availability of emergency rescue equipment at mining sites.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf commented, “The system not only simplifies and digitises mining operations but also allows for online monitoring of violations of mining regulations.

