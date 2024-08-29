AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,303 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,532 Decreased By -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-08-29

10 Palestinians killed in major Israeli raids across West Bank

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

JENIN (West Bank): Hundreds of Israeli troops backed by helicopters, drones and armoured personnel carriers raided the flashpoint cities of Jenin and Tulkarm and other areas in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, killing at least 10 Palestinians.

The assault, one of the largest seen in the West Bank for months, followed a series of smaller raids in the area over recent weeks as Israeli forces sought to crush groups of fighters from Palestinian groups.

With Israeli forces battling Hamas in the Gaza Strip and facing a serious escalation of tensions with Iranian-backed Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, Wednesday’s operation underscored the multiple security threats Israel has been battling since the start of the Gaza war last year.

The armed wings of the Hamas and Fatah factions said in separate statements their gunmen were detonating bombs against Israeli military vehicles in Jenin, Tulkarm and Far’a, a town in the Jordan Valley.

After the initial assault, the sounds of gunfire and explosions could be heard from Jenin’s crowded refugee camp, a heavily built up township adjacent to the main urban district that has been a hotbed of group activity for years.

Palestinian health authorities said at least 10 Palestinians had been killed in different areas of the West Bank by Israeli forces during the operation.

A short distance outside Jenin, blood soaked the ground next to a damaged car and an impact crater from a drone strike the Israeli military said had killed three group members.

The Palestinian health ministry said troops had surrounded Jenin’s main hospital, blocking off access with earth mounds - a measure the military said was intended to prevent fighters seeking refuge.

A military spokesperson said Wednesday’s operation followed a sharp rise in group activity in recent months, with more than 150 attacks from Tulkarm and Jenin involving shooting or explosives over the past year. He said the military assessed that there was an “immediate threat” to civilians but that the operation was part of a broad strategy aimed at thwarting attacks.

“This terror threat in this area is not new, it hasn’t started yesterday and it’s not going to end tomorrow,” Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told a media briefing. Earlier, the military released the names of five Palestinians identified as group members who were killed in Tulkarm on Monday. Two were claimed by Hamas and three by Islamic Jihad.

As well as the major raids in Jenin and Tulkarm, two of the most volatile cities in the northern West Bank, the military said forces also raided Far’a near Tubas in the Jordan Valley, killing at least four people in a drone strike.

Palestinians Gaza war Israeli raids

Comments

200 characters

10 Palestinians killed in major Israeli raids across West Bank

Analysts explain significance of upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

PM expresses satisfaction over Moody’s move

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

CJP seeks nomination of additional judges

Read more stories