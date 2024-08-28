Palm oil dips as India import tax concerns counter weak supply outlook

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Wednesday as concerns over the prospect of higher import taxes in India, the world’s top vegetable oil buyer, outweighed a weaker supply outlook from top producer Indonesia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 3 ringgit, or 0.08%, at 3,920 ringgit ($903.23) a metric ton, falling for a second consecutive session.

India is considering raising import taxes on vegetable oils to help protect farmers reeling from lower oilseed prices, two government sources said on Wednesday.

The move, which is likely to be announced in the coming weeks, could dampen demand and reduce overseas purchases of palm oil.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s June palm oil exports climbed 71.8% from May to 3.385 million metric tons, but declined 1.88% year-on-year, data from the Indonesia Palm Oil Association showed.

Malaysia’s palm oil product exports for Aug. 1-25 decreased between 14.1% and 14.9% from the previous month, although the pace of exports during the period strengthened from Aug. 1-20, data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed.

“Expectations of lower Indonesian palm oil production this year, due to unsupportive weather and ageing trees, are keeping market sentiment bullish,” said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

Additionally, Indonesia’s plans to increase its biodiesel mandate in 2025 are likely to limit export availability, thereby supporting global palm oil prices, added Saiya.

Indonesia’s trade ministry is mulling a plan to adjust its palm oil export tax to make the commodity more competitive amid weak global demand, Bisnis.com reported on Monday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract added 0.58%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.25%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.