AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,309 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.16%)
BR30 26,527 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.13%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Malan retires from international cricket

AFP Published 28 Aug, 2024 05:11pm

LONDON: Dawid Malan retired from international cricket on Wednesday, with the batsman saying his England career “has not been easy”.

Malan signed a 12-month central contract in October and was England’s leading run-scorer in their woeful 50-over World Cup title defence in India in the weeks that followed.

But the left-hander, 37 next week, has not played for England since that showpiece tournament.

‘Grandad’ Root still feels like ‘Peter Pan’ in new-look England side

Yet he was repeatedly criticised for being insufficiently aggressive at the crease in an era of dynamic white-ball hitting.

Nevertheless, Malan is just one of two England batsmen, alongside Jos Buttler, to have scored hundreds in all three international formats – Tests, ODIs and T20s.

But Malan, a member of England’s 2022 T20 World Cup-winning squad, has accepted now is the right time to call time on a seven-year international career of 22 Tests and 92 white-ball internationals.

“It has been an incredible journey since July 2017,” said Malan, born in England but brought up and educated in South Africa. “I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for England in all three formats.

“Cricket, like most sports, is an industry where almost everyone eventually retires wishing they had done that little bit more.

“Whether you’ve played 10 Tests or 100, many step away regretting not playing just one more, scoring a few more runs, or winning more trophies.

“Right now, as I retire from international cricket, I can say I am genuinely satisfied.”

He added: “It has not been easy. It may be my nature, but for whatever reason, it has always seemed that I had something to prove and often felt as if I was playing for my place.

“The pressure goes with the territory, but it does take a mental and physical toll. Even so, I look back with pride on what I have been able to achieve.”

Malan, who amassed 4,416 runs for England across all formats, agreed a white-ball-only deal at English county Yorkshire earlier this year and could now spend most of his time on the global T20 franchise circuit.

England managing director Rob Key paid tribute to Malan’s “pivotal” contributions.

“Dawid Malan retires after an excellent international career marked by resilience and determination,” said Key.

The former England batsman added: “Early on, he had to fight for every opportunity, often facing some of the best teams in the world. His contributions were pivotal, particularly during the memorable (T20) World Cup victories in Australia, where he played an integral role in the team’s success.”

Dawid Malan

Comments

200 characters

England’s Malan retires from international cricket

Rupee closes weaker against US dollar

Pakistan’s internet disruption could continue till early October due to ‘submarine cable fault’

Pakistan, Turkiye call for more G2G, B2B partnerships

Faysal Bank’s profit surges 60%, clocks in at Rs7bn in Apr-June

April-June: PTCL sustains Rs3.4bn in losses as finance cost bites

Oil retreats as demand concerns offset Libya supply risks

Pakistan recall spinner Abrar for final Test v Bangladesh

$8bn CPEC debt re-profiling plan being prepared

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Read more stories